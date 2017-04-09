How to: Write Text to a File

Date: 2017-04-09 11:53
I will have been writ ing
you will have been writ ing
he will have been writ ing
we will have been writ ing
you will have been writ ing
they will have been writ ing
I am writ ing
you are writ ing
he is writ ing
we are writ ing
you are writ ing
they are writ ing
I will have written
you will have written
he will have written
we will have written
you will have written
they will have written
I will be writ ing
you will be writ ing
he will be writ ing
we will be writ ing
you will be writ ing
they will be writ ing
I have written
you have written
he has written
we have written
you have written
they have written
I would have written
you would have written
he would have written
we would have written
you would have written
they would have written
I would be writ ing
you would be writ ing
he would be writ ing
we would be writ ing
you would be writ ing
they would be writ ing
I would have been writ ing
you would have been writ ing
he would have been writ ing
we would have been writ ing
you would have been writ ing
they would have been writ ing
I will write
you will write
he will write
we will write
you will write
they will write